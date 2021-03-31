Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,774 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of The New York Times worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $10,354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 438,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243,626 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $11,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The New York Times by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,746 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $26,566,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

NYSE:NYT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

