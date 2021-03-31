Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 190,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of -791.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

