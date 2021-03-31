Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Markel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $1,156.17 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,169.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.