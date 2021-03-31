Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,132 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of TopBuild worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $224.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average of $186.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.