Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 79,147 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 753.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Penumbra worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $259.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -960.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.23 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.