Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,452 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sage Therapeutics worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

