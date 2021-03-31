Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,284,210 Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,284,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Aphria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

APHA opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

