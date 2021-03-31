Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,572 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.