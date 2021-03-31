Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,117 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $364.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.13. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.