Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

