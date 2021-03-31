Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 152,777 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,777 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ovintiv worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 759.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

