Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.