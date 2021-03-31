Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 422,458 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422,458 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

HIG stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

