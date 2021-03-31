Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 698,668 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,668 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

