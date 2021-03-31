Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,996 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

