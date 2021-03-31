Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 7% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.