Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $859,208.71

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $859,208.71 and $106,358.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028155 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

