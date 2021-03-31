VouchForMe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,938.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $815,607.69 and $2,938.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,550,671 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

