Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

VOYA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 22,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

