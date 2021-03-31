Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

