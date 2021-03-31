Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00008049 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $9.54 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

