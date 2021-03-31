VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

