VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. VPR Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
VPR Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.