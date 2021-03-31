Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 91,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,172,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

VUZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

