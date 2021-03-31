W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 923,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

