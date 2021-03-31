Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $178,319.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,341,747 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

