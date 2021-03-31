Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

