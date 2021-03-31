Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.83. 63,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

