Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $148.23 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $148.23 million and $49.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.31 or 0.03198553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

