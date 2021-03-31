Warburg Research Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.70 ($24.35).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.23 and a 200 day moving average of €17.15. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.