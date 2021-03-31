Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WMG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

