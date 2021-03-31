Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period To End on April 7th (OTCMKTS:WARRU)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:WARRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Warrior Technologies Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.