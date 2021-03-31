Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

