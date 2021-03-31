Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 58,271 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $910.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

