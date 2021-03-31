Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.