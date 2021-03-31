Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. 25,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

