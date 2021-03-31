WAX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136.00 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $507.95 million and $136.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00037484 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,256,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,922,869 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

