Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Wayfair worth $46,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $1,686,929.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

NYSE W opened at $317.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

