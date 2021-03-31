Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $450.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.55.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.76. 67,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average is $279.54. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.