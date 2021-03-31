WaykiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $83.00 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $83.00 million and $10.78 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

