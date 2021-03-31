WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Tops $53.73 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. WazirX has a total market cap of $182.84 million and approximately $53.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.