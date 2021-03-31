WBB Securities Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities research analysts at WBB Securities started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. WBB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 11,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,188. The company has a market cap of $177.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,651 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.