Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $40.73 on Wednesday, hitting $3,096.02. 35,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,754. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

