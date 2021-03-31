Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,993,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

