Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

