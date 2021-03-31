WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.