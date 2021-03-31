Wedbush Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

NYSE CHWY opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Chewy has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

