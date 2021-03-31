Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) in the last few weeks:
- 3/30/2021 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.50.
- 3/24/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – East West Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – East West Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.
- 2/2/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,324. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
