Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.50.

3/24/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – East West Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – East West Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – East West Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

2/2/2021 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,324. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

