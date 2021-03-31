Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enel (ENEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enel (BIT: ENEL):

3/30/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Enel was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel SpA has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

