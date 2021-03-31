Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ONE Gas (OGS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) recently:

3/29/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ONE Gas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

3/25/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – ONE Gas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

3/19/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ONE Gas is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ONE Gas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/10/2021 – ONE Gas is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2021 – ONE Gas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/25/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 376,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,917. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

